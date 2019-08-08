|
|
Theresa M. Joyce, of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019, at 91 years young. The wife of the late Vincent J. Joyce for 61 years, she was the mother of nine children, and beloved by fourteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and by numerous family members and friends.
Born on October 14, 1927 in Johnston, Rhode Island, Theresa was the eldest daughter of five children in the French-Canadian family of Rubea (Alarie) Beaudry and Francis Mathias Beaudry. Raised in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence, she attended grade school at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1944 at 16 years old.
Upon graduation during World War II, Theresa was recommended by a high school teacher and joined Narragansett Electric on Elmwood Avenue in Providence as an IBM key-punch operator, where she worked for the next seven years. Throughout her teens and twenties, she was socially active and an athletic roller skater and ice skater.
In 1947 at Narragansett Electric, Theresa met a fellow co-worker, Vincent Joyce, from whom she accepted an offer to go out in his Model A Ford. They began dating regularly and often ended their evenings at a local favorite, Twin Oaks Restaurant.
Theresa and Vincent were married on August 19, 1950, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Providence. Their first home was in Holy Name Parish, where their first three children, Jim, Ed and Pat were born. In 1954, they bought their first home on Northrup Street in the Edgewood neighborhood of Cranston, where Bill, Joan and Vinny, Jr. were born.
In 1958, the family moved nearby to a home on Glen Avenue, where sons Mike and Steve were born, and in 1963 moved again to Sefton Drive, where their son Bob was born. All nine of their children attended grade school at Saint Paul Parish in Edgewood.
In the 1950s, Theresa and family began enjoying summers in a cottage at Roy Carpenters Beach in Matunuck, Rhode Island. In the late 1960s, Terry and Vinny bought ocean view property nearby and built a summer home on Blackberry Hill.
In the 1980s, they moved full-time to this home where they lived for the rest of their lives.
As owners of the Joyce Family Pub in Matunuck for more than 30 years, Terry and Vinny enjoyed their lives meeting friends and family and making new acquaintances.
Terry enjoyed her notoriety as the Matriarch of Matunuck, and was a card-shark poker player at the Pub and other local venues. She especially enjoyed attending Theatre By The Sea productions with friends Mimi Nicoli and Pat O'Connor.
Theresa and Vincent spent their retirement years traveling often to California, to Ireland on three occasions, and to London and Paris to celebrate Terry's 75th birthday. For more than 20 years, they spent winters making new friends at homes in Pompano Beach, Naples and other Florida locales.
Theresa is survived by her sister, Jeanne Beaudry King of Littleton, Colorado, and by all nine of her children: James Joyce of Newport Beach, California; Edward (Mary) Joyce of Cranston; Patricia Joyce of Providence; William (Heather) Joyce of North Kingstown; Joan Joyce McCooey of South Kingstown; Vincent (Katherine) Joyce, Jr. of Charlestown; Michael (Kristine) Joyce of South Kingstown; Stephen (Barbara) Joyce of South Kingstown; and Robert Joyce of South Kingstown.
Her survivors include grandchildren Kimberly Joyce, Kathleen Joyce, Matthew D'Amico, Michaela D'Amico, Geoffrey Dean, Shayla Joyce, Kelsey Joyce, Edwin McCooey, Eizabeth McCooey Fisher, Ro McCooey Summers, Jennifer Joyce, Kerry Joyce, Timothy Joyce and Michael Joyce, Jr.; great-grandchildren Camdyn Joyce, Harper McCooey, Jamison McCooey, Georgia Summers, Kennedy Summers and Beaudry Fisher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Joan Joyce McCooey, Barbara Verino Joyce, Barbara Joyce McLoughlin, and Elizabeth McCooey Fisher for their loving care of Theresa in her final years.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rte. 117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield, RI 02879. Interment with her husband Vincent to follow at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI.
Visiting hours are Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
