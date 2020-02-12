|
Theresa Ramieri, 92, of Wakefield, passed away Tuesday. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Ramieri,
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Mateo and Rose (Cicotti) Calvitto, and she grew up in Johnston. She was employed by General Electric for many years.
She taught her children the importance of family, cherished the large family gatherings that were held for many years, and she will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by five children, Kathleen A. Maryland of Wakefield, twins Cynthia Smyth and her husband John, III of Wakefield and Rosemary Beausejour of East Providence, Lisa Poole and her husband Lester A. of West Warwick, and Ronald Ramieri and his wife Jeanne of Wakefield; twelve grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Annette Kemerey, Louis, Vincent, Bruno, Carmino, and Michael Calvitto.
The Ramieri family would like to thank the staff of the Seasons for the care and compassion shown to their mother during the past year, and to the residents for the friendships she made during her time there.
The funeral will be Friday at 8:45 AM from the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Visiting hours are Thursday 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020