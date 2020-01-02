Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. May


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas C. May Obituary
Thomas C. May, 67, of Wakefield, passed away at home on Sunday December 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Bobbie Jo (Lohnes) May.
Born in South Kingstown, he was a son of the late Joseph A., Sr. and Barbara (King) May.
Mr. May previously worked for Browne & Sharpe and from 2004-2017 he was employed Hexagon requiring him to travel to China, Germany, and Italy
He was a volunteer fireman and Warden for the West Kingston Fire Department.
Besides his wife he is survived by a son, Michael May of Oregon; two brothers, Joseph May Jr. of Warwick and Steven May of South Kingstown; and a sister April Emmott of South Kingstown.
Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Saturday December 28th, 2 – 4 pm, followed by words of remembrance at 4 pm. A memorial service will be held at the Narragansett First Baptist Church, Narragansett, at a later date. Burial will be private in the spring.
For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -