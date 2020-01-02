|
|
Thomas C. May, 67, of Wakefield, passed away at home on Sunday December 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Bobbie Jo (Lohnes) May.
Born in South Kingstown, he was a son of the late Joseph A., Sr. and Barbara (King) May.
Mr. May previously worked for Browne & Sharpe and from 2004-2017 he was employed Hexagon requiring him to travel to China, Germany, and Italy
He was a volunteer fireman and Warden for the West Kingston Fire Department.
Besides his wife he is survived by a son, Michael May of Oregon; two brothers, Joseph May Jr. of Warwick and Steven May of South Kingstown; and a sister April Emmott of South Kingstown.
Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Saturday December 28th, 2 – 4 pm, followed by words of remembrance at 4 pm. A memorial service will be held at the Narragansett First Baptist Church, Narragansett, at a later date. Burial will be private in the spring.
For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019