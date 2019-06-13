Thomas C. "Top Shelf" Stevens, 89, passed on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Vero Beach, FL. Born in Del Rio, Texas in 1930, he was the loving son of the belated Warren H. and Hilda E. (Leidholdt) Stevens.

Tom retired first from the U.S. Navy after 20 years, then from Honeywell in 1987. He is survived by his sisters, Dorothy Hedman of Hayward, WI and Patricia Balk of Kenosha, WI. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Gibson of Vero Beach, FL, and his six children with Mary Ann (Baxter) Young; Thomas of Phoenix, AZ; Michael of Coventry; Mark of Phoenix, AZ; Mary Ann Topp of North Kingstown; Rebecca Moniz of North Kingstown; and Bethany Lenderman of Chesapeake, VA plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tom retired from the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Technician Chief in 1967 at Quonset Point NAS, RI after 20 years of honorable service in naval aviation. He continued his career as a field engineer with Honeywell Corporation in Seekonk, MA before retiring permanently to Vero Beach in 1987. He was active in the American Legion Post 12 serving once as the Commander, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Fleet Reserve in Davisville, and was a plank owner at the original Duffy's Tavern. Tom fully retired in Vero Beach in 1987 and continued to serve the veteran community.

A memorial will be held at Vero Beach Veterans Club on Friday, June 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Vero Beach Veterans are appreciated. Please make checks payable to Vero Beach Veterans and send to VBV, 2500 15th Avenue, VB, FL 32960. Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a story is asked to visit Tom's memorial page at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.