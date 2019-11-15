|
|
Thomas Cronin died peacefully at home surrounded by his family at home on 11/6/2019.
Born in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of Daniel and Mary (O'Sullivan) Cronin. He was the husband of the late Carol Cronin. He is survived by his children Tracey Cronin of North Kingstown, Kelley Cronin and her partner Deborah Sargent of Framingham, MA, Thomas Cronin and his wife, Harinder, and grandchildren, Samantha, Grace, and Riley of Narragansett and many nieces and nephews and wonderful friends. He was the brother of the late John, Donald, Jerome, William, and James Cronin and Josephine Fortin and Una Blackjohn. He was blessed with wonderful friends - we cannot list them all but we are especially grateful for his longtime golf buddies, Charlie Moffitt, Steve Burns, Jack Casey, and Jimmy DeLuca. Many fun times were had with this group!
Tom was a veteran of the US Army and he served in the Merchant Marine. He received a BS from URI. Tom was a teacher for over 25 years at Chariho High School. After his retirement, he was a travel agent for Anywhere Travel. He enjoyed planning trips for many of his friends and family specializing in golf and pub visits to Ireland. Tom served on the Narragansett Town Council for two terms. He was honored to give back to the town he loved. He and Carol were named Knights of the Rockingham Arch in recognition of their service to the Town of Narragansett. Tom was a long-time member of the Narragansett Lions Club, Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, and the "4:08 Club".
After their retirement, Carol and Tom divided their time between Narragansett and Sarasota, FL. They also enjoyed extensive travel including trips to Alaska, Greece, Turkey, Austria, England, Scotland, Russia, Africa, and of course, their beloved Ireland where they visited family many times. Tom also took many golfing trips with his group of buddies.
A funeral mass was held at St. Thomas More Church on Tuesday Nov 12, 2019. With respect to his wishes, calling hours were omitted and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope Health RI or The Ronald McDonald House. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019