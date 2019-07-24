Thomas H. "Tom" Magnette, 86, of North Kingstown, RI, passed peacefully at home, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, his loving family by his side. He was 86 years old.

Born on July 13, 1933, to the late Paul T. Magnette and Ina (Freymuller) Howard in Pisgah, Iowa, Tom was a graduate of Logan-Magnolia High School, where he starred in football, track and wrestling. The day before his high school graduation ceremony, Tom boarded a train to California, enlisting in the United States Navy, proudly serving his country for 30 years, retiring Master Chief Petty Officer, AFCM-E9. Serving deployments on aircraft carriers throughout the Pacific, Atlantic and Mediterranean, including tours in Korea and Vietnam, Tom loved every minute of his military career. After the Navy, Tom remained semi-retired, working for AAA and Nappa Auto Parts before fully retiring a few years ago.

Tom is predeceased by his siblings: brothers James (IA) and Roger (MA), and sisters, Esther McVey (IA) and Frances Otto (MN).

Tom leaves behind a large and loving family. Survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Marie (Hannifan), he dearly loved his five children whom he shared from a previous marriage to Marlo (Stowers) Magnette: Thomas J. "Tom" of Cranston, RI and his wife, Wendy (Sheldon); James R. "Jim" of Warwick, RI and his wife, Laurie (Ferdinandi); Gene R. "Randy" of Bellvue, NE; Theresa L. Souza of Fall River, MA and her husband, Paul; and Tonie L. Colvin of Bellvue, NE and her husband, Brad. He was also much beloved by Marie's daughters, Madonna M. Muschiano-Cardillo of Cranson, RI and Michelle C. Muschiano-Waterman of Plainfield, CT and her husband Mark, who, since entering their lives, loved him as a father. He delighted in being "Papa Tom" and "Grampa" to ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and was a dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Tom loved to garden and maintain his lawn and he was an excellent mechanic and do-it-your-selfer.

A lover of nature, he was affectionately known as "The Deer Whisperer" by his family as he made his backyard a haven to all the woodland creatures. His golden lab, Bailey-Quinn and his Maine Coon, Baily Boy, brought him endless joy. Tom made friends easily everywhere he went, and he will be deeply missed by many.

His funeral service was held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial with military honors followed in The Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Sunday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to VNA of Care New England Hospice, 51 Health Ln., Warwick RI 02886 or Pet Refuge, 500 Stony Ln., North Kingstown RI 02852.