Travis Alexander "TMan" Tourgee

Travis Alexander "TMan" Tourgee Obituary
Travis Alexander "TMan" Tourgee, 38, passed away suddenly at home on Oct. 8, 2019.
Travis was born in Landstuhl, Germany, prematurely with Down Syndrome. Travis was the son of Sergeant Major (Retired) James C Tourgee, Jr. and Linda Ann (Rash) Tourgee. Travis has a sister, Tracey (and Patrick) Campbell of Clinton, SC and two half brothers Todd (and Tina) Tourgee and Troy Tourgee, both residing in the Denver, CO area.
Travis was predeceased by both sets of grandparents, James C. Tourgee, Sr. and Imogene Audrey "E-MA" Palmisano, and Reginald and Audrey Rash from Felixstowe, England.
Travis was very active in the Special Olympics since he was 5 years old and competed in Germany, Georgia, Rhode Island and South Carolina. Travis was selected in 2014 to represent the State of Rhode Island for bowling at the Special Olympic USA Games being held in New Jersey, where he was awarded a Silver Medal, and the medal was placed around his neck by Hall of Fame Bowler Parker Bohn III. Travis had traveled to all 48 lower states and numerous foreign countries.
A Celebration of Life will be held soon in Wakefield, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Special Olympics Rhode Island, attn: Memorial/Recognition Gift, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019
