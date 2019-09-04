|
Ursula L. (Zannini) Salerno, 94, of Wakefield passed away peacefully at Elderwood of Scallop Shell Nursing Home on Saturday, August 24, 2019 surrounded by her devoted family. She was the wife of the late Nicola (Nick) Salerno. Born in New London, CT, she was the daughter of the late Carmine Zannini and Mary (Cataldo) Tafuri.
Ursula was a woman who had a fervor for enjoying life to the fullest and her tenacity was remarkable. She attended school at RI College then graduated from URI in Home Economics. The skills she learned became her passion in all areas of her life. She was a Master Seamstress, an incomparable wife, home-maker, cook and baker. She used her artistic and people skills for many years while working at her family's local drug store, South County Pharmacy. After raising her twin sons and daughter, she and her husband retired to Fort Pierce, FL where they lived joyously for 25 years. During her lifetime, her love for her family, friends and acquaintances was undeniable. Anyone who knew her will surely remember a favorite dinner time, a gift of food, a piece of handmade jewelry, needlepoint, quiltwork, or a simple card just to say she was thinking of them. Her thoughtfulness ran far and wide. More importantly was her faith and love for God that sustained her through all of the joys and hardships in her life. Her most common statement was "God is so good".
She leaves behind two sons, John P. Salerno and his wife Victoria Salerno of North Kingstown, RI, and Joseph P. Salerno of Wakefield, RI; a daughter, Karen S. Rivera and her husband Adalberto (Al) Rivera of West Warwick, RI; one grandson, Nicholas Rivera and one great grandson, Orion Nicholas Rivera. She is also survived by three half brothers, John Zannini of Wycoff, NJ, Richard Zannin of Buckeye, AZ and Ronald Zannini of New Bedford, MA.
A Christian Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Harbor Church, 263 Waites Corner Rd., West Kingston, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the University of Rhode Island, Mary C. Tafuri Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks should be mailed to the URI Foundation, PO Box 1700, Kingston, RI, 02881 with a note in the memo line: Mary C. Tafuri Memorial Scholarship Fund. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019