Verna J. Luebeck, 89, passed away on March 29, 2019 at Riverview Healthcare Community in Coventry, Rhode Island. Born in New Haven, Connecticut August 21, 1929, she was the only child of Alma (Ginter) and George Guhlke. She was the widow of David J. Luebeck, her loving husband of 61 years.

She is survived by her daughters Pamela J. Leary of Coventry, Rhode Island and Janet L. Austin (husband Derek) of Topsham, Maine, and two granddaughters Emily B. Warren and Natalie H. Austin.

The family expresses appreciation to the caregivers at Riverview Healthcare Community and to Hope Hospice team for their care and comfort.

A Memorial Service will be held on April 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, corner of Peirce and Montrose Sts., East Greenwich, Rhode Island and a collation immediately following across from the Church. Donations may be made to the memorial fund at the First Baptist Church. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary