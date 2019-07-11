Vilma Rose Monti (Spetrini), 87, of Plum Point, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Anthony A. Monti. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Frances (Ferrara) Spetrini.

Mrs. Monti was employed as a seamstress and floor manager by Elena Faye Dresses, Inc. for many years before retiring. She was a former member of the Catholic Women's League, Holy Ghost Church in Providence.

Mrs. Monti was the beloved mother of Karen Rose (Monti) Flynn and her husband, Kevin J. Flynn; devoted grandmother of Christian Monti Flynn; caring sister of Michael Spetrini, Jr. and his wife, Susan of Hamden, CT and Ruth (Spetrini) Hatch and her husband, Harry of Naples, FL. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Her funeral will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to a will be appreciated.

For information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 11 to July 18, 2019