Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Vina O. Johnson Obituary
Vina O. Johnson, 94, of Peace Dale, passed away peacefully at home Thursday January 31. She was the wife of the late William H. Johnson, Sr.
Born in Westerly, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Olivia (Reels) Perry.
Mrs. Johnson was employed at the former LADD School in Exeter for over 15 years.
She has been a lifelong resident of Peace Dale and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Wakefield.
She is survived by four sons, William H. Johnson, Jr. of Charlestown, Irving W. Johnson of South Kingstown, Leslie Johnson of Providence, and Keith B. Johnson of Peace Dale; five daughters, Saundra E. Robinson of Peace Dale, Sylvia M. Sampson of Peace Dale, Iona Y. Vars of Narragansett, Frieda I. Clark of New Jersey, and Pamela A. Sampson of Wakefield; a sister, Christine E. Border of New York; 40 grandchildren, 77 great grandchildren, and 44 great-great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Mabel Sebastian, Angeline Fayerweather, William, Arthur, Frederick, and Norman Perry.
Visiting hours are Saturday, February 9 at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, 10-12, followed by a service at 12. Burial will follow in New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019
