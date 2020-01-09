|
Vincent B. Brennan, 74, of Narragansett, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Born in Bayonne, NJ, the son of the late John and Mae (McGee) Brennan.
Vincent was a carpenter for many years. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army and was well known throughout the town and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a graduate of College of Emporia in Kansas.
He is survived by his siblings, Michael K. Brennan of Narragansett, Charles B. Brennan of Spring Lake, NJ, John Brennan of Bristol and Cathy McNaught of Virginia Beach, VA; 22 nieces and nephews including C. J. Brennan and his wife Lynn of Middletown, DE and his great-niece, Taylor Brennan.
His funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 10 to Jan. 15, 2020