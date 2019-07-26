Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
53 Rockland St
Narragansett, RI
Virginia F. (Terminesi) Buerry

Virginia F. (Terminesi) Buerry Obituary
Virginia F. (Terminesi) Buerry, 96, of Narragansett, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was the wife of the late George J. Buerry. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Giovaninna (Palumbo) Terminesi.
Virginia was a supervisor for New England Telephone Company. She was an avid reader, she enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and friends and knitting.
She is survived by her daughter Ann Brown and her husband Michael; her grandchildren, Alicia and Zachary Brown. She was predeceased by her siblings Albert, George, Harry, and Frank Terminiesi, Evelyn Lanphear, Emma Minogue and Josephine Nigrelli.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St, Narragansett. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Activities Fund at Scallop Shell Nursing Home, 55 Scallop Shell Way, South Kingstown, RI, 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019
