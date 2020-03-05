|
Virginia H. Champlin, 92, "Aunt Gin" of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at home, surrounded by her beloved nieces Patti Finelli and Bethany McGuire, and life- long friend, Rae Ann Calkins.
Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Vera (Harris) Champlin.
She lived a very full life. She served honorably in the United Sates Navy. She was employed as a bus driver for the Town of Narragansett, a dispatcher for the South Kingstown Police Dept., a barber, was head of the mailroom at URI, worked at Electric Boat, and picked potatoes in the field on Tuckertown Road. She was a member of the Perryville Grange and the American Legion Post 39.
She was the first female stock car racer in Rhode Island, racing in West Kingston. She loved all kinds of animals, from her rescued greyhound to her small herd of deer in her backyard, and her beloved cat Critty.
In recent years, she loved A.G adventures, getting lost in Shaw's Supermarket on her scooter, enjoyed clam cakes at George's, family dinners, and of course trips to the bowling alley.
Virginia will be remembered as a strong independent person who was proud to be a Swamp Yankee. She was truly one of a kind and she will be sadly missed.
She is survived by a sister Winifred Ennis of Florida; five nieces, Patricia Finelli of Narragansett, Joanne Morris of Micco, FL, Susan Adkins of Davie, FL, and Cynthia Porter of Franklin, NC, and Bethany McGuire of Wakefield; a nephew Barry Ennis of Wakefield; and her dear friend Rae Ann Calkins; as well as many great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Barbara Hoxsie; a niece Gail Colburn-Walsh; and her dear friend Marilyn Maley.
Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Sunday, 1-3 pm, followed by a service at 3 pm. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, South Team, 143 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879 or Potter League Spay & Neuter Clinic, 235 Elm Street, Warwick, RI 02888. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020