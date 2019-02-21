Virginia "Gynne" M. Turco (LaValley), passed peacefully at the age of 98 visiting family in Melbourne, FL. She loved traveling and was always looking for the next adventure.

She was born in Troy, NY, daughter of Earnest and Anna (Kelly) LaValley. A graduate of St. Mary's School of Nursing, Class of '43, where she celebrated her 75th anniversary last September. Enlisting in the Army Air Corps as a registered nurse, she was transferred to Patton's 3rd Army stationed at a Field Hospital, forerunner to today's MASH units and attained the rank of Captain. There she met and married the love of her life, Lt. CMDR Frank E. Turco, USN. They married overseas and Stars & Stripes reported it was thought to be the first union of the Army Navy in the E.T.O.

Mrs. Turco is survived by her daughter Katherine of North Kingstown, son Anthony (Mary-Anne) of Saunderstown; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Frank, her parents, her brother, Earnest and sister Rita.

She was the oldest member of the oldest farm member of the South Kingstown Farmer's Market and could be found on summer mornings talking with old friends at the market at East Farm or at the roadside stand.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Burial with Military Honors will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown.