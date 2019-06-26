Virginia (Lee) Petterson Kaiser, 96, a resident of Narragansett for over 30 years, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Herman S. Kaiser, and former wife of the late Laurence King Petterson.

Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Harold Draper and Gertrude (Crossley) Lee.

Virginia was a graduate of Cranston High School, Class of 1940. She then earned her Bachelor's Degree from Yale University. Virginia worked as a registered nurse for Roger Williams Hospital and numerous doctors during her career. She was an avid reader and loved her British heritage. Virginia was a member of Warwick Graduate Nurses Assoc., Roger Williams Nursing Alumni, Providence District Nursing Association/ Roger Williams Hospital.

Virginia was the beloved mother of William H. Petterson of North Scituate and the late Laurie Lee Petterson Kirkland; devoted grandmother of William M.K. Petterson, Laurence W. Kirkland, and John R. Kirkland; great-grandmother of Claire Kirkland, Theodore Kirkland and Nathaniel Kirkland; sister of the late Harold Lee of Perth, Australia.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Requiem Eucharist, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Peter's by the Sea Church, 72 Central St., Narragansett with a reception to follow in the church hall. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from June 26 to July 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary