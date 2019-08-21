|
Warren J. Bristow, 98, of Narragansett died Friday morning, Aug. 16, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband for 65 years of the late Mary J. Bristow. He is survived by his three children and their spouses: Maryellen and Ed Doolin of Westport, NJ; Kevin and Laurel Bristow of Wakefield; and, Paul and Mauria Bristow of Narragansett. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Caitlin Tobin, Elizabeth Doolin, Timothy Bristow, Sean Bristow, Kelly Okrasinski, and Christopher Bristow.
He was born in Warren, RI to the late Dennis and Maybelle Bristow. Warren was the brother of the late Elsie Ingram, Noreen Barker, and John, Steve, and Vincent Bristow. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 through 1945 aboard the USS Steele, DE-8 and saw combat in the Pacific Theatre. Thereafter, he worked as a union carpenter until retiring in 1984.
Warren was an extremely devoted and loving father who spent his entire life working to educate and better his children. He adored his six grandchildren and made teaching and loving them the center of his life. His wisdom, humor, integrity, and unqualified love will be missed by all.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, 9-10:30 a.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett. Burial with military honors will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale.
