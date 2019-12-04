|
Wendy Elizabeth Laferriere (Greene), 57 of North Kingstown passed away Sunday December 1st after courageously fighting breast cancer for 7 years. Born in Warwick, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Oliver Watson Greene III and Elizabeth G. (Boyd) Greene.
Wendy grew up in the historic Glen Rock section of West Kingston where she developed a love of nature and deep appreciation of her surroundings. As a child, Wendy learned how to ride horses and competed in many events. She learned how to make pottery and also helped out in the family florist business. You could show her any flower, shrub, plant, or tree and she could instantly tell you what it was.
Wendy attended the South Kingstown school system and then went on to earn a B.S. in biology from Roger Williams College. The very next day, after graduation, she started her first job working for an environmental testing laboratory where she met her future husband Bob along with other lifelong friends. Wendy continued to work in the environmental and chemistry fields and eventually made the decision to become a "stay at home mom" to raise her family.
Wendy spent most of her life living in North Kingstown and made many friends. She enjoyed the simple things in life and had many interests through the years.
Antiquing and discovering interesting little shops throughout New England with her husband Bob was one of her favorite things to do. Wendy became a very knowledgeable collector of early ice skating memorabilia.
Wendy was always looking to try out something new. She taught herself how to swim as an adult and participated at several swim groups. She also learned how to ice skate and skated with local figure skating clubs. She taught her son how to ice skate and one of her fondest memories was skating together with her family at the Rockefeller Center ice rink in New York City.
Wendy had an artistic flair and knowing that her husband Bob was an avid Jethro Tull fan; she took flute lessons and learned to play quite well. Later she took up the piano. Her other interests throughout the years included photography, calligraphy, belly dancing, painting, jewelry making, sketching, gardening, reading, biking, hiking, kite flying, listening to jazz, and baking. In the last few years she looked forward to doing Yoga with the "girls" group. She loved getting together with extended family for our memorable "family game nights." Her last great passion was quilt making, and she provided many a lucky soul with beautiful handmade pieces.
Wendy was a staunch defender of animals and rescued her beloved fur babies, Gracie, Lucy, and Daphne from local shelters and provided them with their forever homes.
Wendy was a direct descendant of John Greene "surgeon", a friend and follower of Roger Williams and one of the 12 original proprietors of Providence, and a co-founder of Warwick.
She was a wonderful, caring person, a friend to many, a loving wife, a great mom, and she will be missed.
She is survived by her husband Robert Laferriere of North Kingstown, her son Christopher Laferriere, also of North Kingstown, and her brother Jeffrey P. Greene of South Kingstown, along with an extended family, and several loving nephews and niece.
A visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1-3 pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a memorial service to follow at 3 pm in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local pet shelters. For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019