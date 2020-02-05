|
|
Will Gary Peigelbeck, 76, passed away at his Creek House in Savannah, Georgia on Sunday, January 26 at the time of the rising tide. He was the son of the late Erma S. Peigelbeck and Will N. Peigelbeck. Gary was devoted to his two greatest gifts- his loving wife of 53 years Alfreda and his beloved daughter Magen.
If you didn't have the chance to meet Gary, you really missed out. He was full of life- and his life was full. Gary grew up in Edison, New Jersey, where he was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Edison High School. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island, where he met his match- Alfreda Lombardo. After proudly serving his country in the US Air Force Security Service, Gary and Fredz settled down in RI. Gary became an audiologist, established South County Hearing Services in 1974 and for many years helped people enjoy a better quality of life. He earned an Au.D. (doctor of Audiology) at the University of Arizona.
Gary belonged to many organizations including the Wickford Yacht Club, Quonset Davisville Navy Yacht Club and was Commodore of the Point Judith Yacht Club. He was a communicant of Christ the King church in Kingston and served in many different ministries. He also enjoyed his membership in the Catholic War Veterans in Savannah. He was always willing to help- whether it was to build something, go somewhere or just listen. He made friends quickly and always made you feel special.
In addition to his wife and daughter, Gary is missed by his sister Karla Driscoll (Bob) sister-in-law Tanie Hodgkinson (Hodge), nieces and nephews Alesia (Will), Kami (Patrick), Michael (Michele), Tricia (Tina), Rob (Karen), and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Calling hours were Sunday February 2, 2020 from 2:00pm-4:00pm at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, RI 02879. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI. Burial with military honors will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Christ the King, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI 02881, Catholic War Veterans Post 1943, PO Box 16344, Savannah, GA 31416, or Savannah Derby Devils, PO Box 22274, Savannah GA, 31403-2274. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020