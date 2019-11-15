|
William "Billy" A. Rietzel, Jr., 55, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a beloved son of William A., Sr. and Carolyn M. (Burns) Rietzel. He was the loving partner of Donna A. (Hoye) Rietzel.
Billy was a talented craftsman. He worked as a cabinet maker for T & C Woodworking, Inc. in Pawtucket for many years. He was an Army veteran and served overseas in Germany.
Billy was the devoted father of William A. "Will" Rietzel, III and Sarah J. Rietzel. He was the caring brother of Christine A. Carver and her husband, Michael P. Carver of Glen Ellyn, IL and their children Erin, Brittney, Samantha, and Michael, Jr.; Robert J. Rietzel and his wife, Emily G. Rietzel of Coventry, RI and their children Mariah, Michaela, Mia, and Marissa.
A visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5-6 pm with a celebration of life to follow at 6 pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the North Kingstown Animal Shelter, 395 Hamilton Allenton Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852 or , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 will be appreciated.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019