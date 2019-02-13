Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
William S. Hurley Obituary
William S. Hurley, 62 of Narragansett, passed away on Tuesday Feb. 5.
Born in Far Rockaway, New York, he was a son of the late William and Lillian (Nelson) Hurley.
Mr. Hurley served honorably in the United States Army for six years. Following his discharge from the service he was a Civilian Contracting Specialist for the United States Navy, completing 31 years of military service. He enjoyed collecting antiques, picture framing, and was a fan of old classic movies.
He is survived by two children, Erica Hurley and Errol Hurley, both of Narragansett; and two sisters, Nancy Tavalaro and Marilyn Cleary, both of Long Island, New York.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday February 15 at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Visiting hours are Thursday, Feb 14, 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Foundation of Rhode Island, 2374 Post Road, # 103, Warwick, RI 02886. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019
