William S. Hurley, 62 of Narragansett, passed away on Tuesday Feb. 5.

Born in Far Rockaway, New York, he was a son of the late William and Lillian (Nelson) Hurley.

Mr. Hurley served honorably in the United States Army for six years. Following his discharge from the service he was a Civilian Contracting Specialist for the United States Navy, completing 31 years of military service. He enjoyed collecting antiques, picture framing, and was a fan of old classic movies.

He is survived by two children, Erica Hurley and Errol Hurley, both of Narragansett; and two sisters, Nancy Tavalaro and Marilyn Cleary, both of Long Island, New York.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday February 15 at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Visiting hours are Thursday, Feb 14, 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Foundation of Rhode Island, 2374 Post Road, # 103, Warwick, RI 02886.