William W. "Bill" Ashton
1981 - 2020
William W. "Bill" Ashton passed away while at home on April 28, 2020.  Bill was 38 and lived  in Newport with his wife Jenny Holmqvist. 
 
Bill was born August 4, 1981 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Youngest son of Darrel W. and Lynal M. (Grigger) Ashton living in North Kingstown.  
 
Bill was a 2000 Graduate of North Kingstown High School.  Bill was a kind, caring and free spirited individual, who loved boating, cooking, carpentry as well as being a Boston Red Sox and Patriots fan.  He had a fondness of all animals but had a special place in his heart for his cocker spaniels Charlie and Kramer for over 20 years.
 
Bill loved to sail and credits his expertise to Wickford Yacht Club where he learned with his brothers. Bill, like his brothers, expanded his knowledge of boating and made his living as a Marine Technician working at several marinas and boatyards in Newport, Jamestown, Portsmouth, and Bristol.  
 
He leaves three brothers, Mark D. Ashton of Jamestown, Timothy L. Ashton of 
Providence, Christopher W. Ashton (deceased 2001) of Newport and his sister Melissa M. Ashton of Pascoag, RI. His late Grandparents were Robert L. Ashton and Marjorie P. (Hardy) Ashton of Albany, Georgia; William J. Grigger and Evelyn G. (Vanboxel) Grigger of Cleveland, Ohio.
 
Cremation was through Cranston Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. 

A Celebration of life will be at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in Bill's memory may be made to Potter League for Animals at 87 Oliphant Lane,  Middletown, RI 02842, or  The American Heart Association.  His ashes will be placed next to his brother Chris at Elmwood Grove Cemetery, North Kingstown in a private burial due to the current health crisis.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 19 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home Wickford
140 West Main Street
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 294-4013
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 13, 2020
Dear Darrell and Lynal, Please accept our deepest sympathy regarding the passing of William. May our Lord bless and give both you and your family strength during this difficult time. Sincerely, Jack
John & Paula Lees
May 7, 2020
To my dear friends and their family, who are in need of all the comfort that they can find during this difficult time. May they know that many are there for them as a shoulder to lean on. Prayers are coming your way for you all to feel some peace...Love, Bev
Beverly Sawyer
May 5, 2020
Dear Jenny,

My heart grieves for you. Bill was a kind, generous man and I will always treasure him for introducing me to Scotch eggs.

Please accept my profound sympathy for this terrible loss. In this dark and difficult time, I wish you strength and deep comfort in the months and years ahead.

All my love, Anne
Anne Carlson
May 5, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
