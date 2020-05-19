William W. "Bill" Ashton passed away while at home on April 28, 2020. Bill was 38 and lived in Newport with his wife Jenny Holmqvist.
Bill was born August 4, 1981 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Youngest son of Darrel W. and Lynal M. (Grigger) Ashton living in North Kingstown.
Bill was a 2000 Graduate of North Kingstown High School. Bill was a kind, caring and free spirited individual, who loved boating, cooking, carpentry as well as being a Boston Red Sox and Patriots fan. He had a fondness of all animals but had a special place in his heart for his cocker spaniels Charlie and Kramer for over 20 years.
Bill loved to sail and credits his expertise to Wickford Yacht Club where he learned with his brothers. Bill, like his brothers, expanded his knowledge of boating and made his living as a Marine Technician working at several marinas and boatyards in Newport, Jamestown, Portsmouth, and Bristol.
He leaves three brothers, Mark D. Ashton of Jamestown, Timothy L. Ashton of
Providence, Christopher W. Ashton (deceased 2001) of Newport and his sister Melissa M. Ashton of Pascoag, RI. His late Grandparents were Robert L. Ashton and Marjorie P. (Hardy) Ashton of Albany, Georgia; William J. Grigger and Evelyn G. (Vanboxel) Grigger of Cleveland, Ohio.
Cremation was through Cranston Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford.
A Celebration of life will be at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in Bill's memory may be made to Potter League for Animals at 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, or The American Heart Association. His ashes will be placed next to his brother Chris at Elmwood Grove Cemetery, North Kingstown in a private burial due to the current health crisis.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 19 to May 26, 2020.