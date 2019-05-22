Winifred Amy (Willott) James died on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born on April 21,1927, in Manchester, England and was a daughter of the late John Frederick and Gertrude (Woods) Willott. She moved to Stonington, Connecticut in 1946 as a war bride. She and her husband Fred raised their family in East Greenwich, RI where she worked at Bostitch as a staple inspector for 24 years. She and Fred retired to Palm Coast, Florida in 1986. When she returned to Rhode Island after Fred's death, she volunteered at South County Hospital and was a member of the GFWC proudly delivering books to shut-ins through the Rolling Library. Amy was an active member of Christ the King parish serving on the Hospitality Committee for many years. More recently she was a participant in the Bible Study Group and in Alpha.

Amy was married to the late Frederick W. James for 49 years. Besides her husband, she was the loving mother of Margaret James Noble and her husband Mark of Wakefield, Deborah James Doran of Englewood, Florida, and Mary James Stevens her daughter-in-law. She is predeceased by her son Randall William James. Amy was the proud and loving grandmother to Tyler W. Doran and his husband Mark Trentaseaux, Sarah J. Noble and her partner Paul Cloutier, Kelly E. Noble and her husband Stephen Guarino, Nathan W. James and his wife Julie, Edward P. James and his wife Caitlin and the late Emily K. Doran. Amy leaves behind many close friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Avery Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield on Wednesday, May 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church on 180 Old North Road in Kingston, RI. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI 01881 or the South County Hospital Auxiliary, 100 Kenyon Avenue, Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 22 to May 29, 2019