BALDWIN, A. Bruce, 71, of Mechanicsville, VA passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Marion Baldwin. Arthur is survived by his loving wife, Annette Baldwin, his son Casey Baldwin (Tabitha), his daughters Jennifer Lopez (Steve) and Darbi Fretwell, his brother, Bobby Baldwin (Betty), his sister Judy Christopher (Barry), eight grandchildren, and his beloved dog Ozzy. Bruce went to Lee-Davis High school. After graduation he served our country in the United States Navy. He went on to work for Verizon for thirty-one years. After a brief retirement he came back to work for them as a contractor for another 12 years. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 8, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Monaghan Funeral Home 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA. 23111. A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 9, 2019 at 1 pm at Signal Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Sept. 26, 2019