Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road P.O. Box 130
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road P.O. Box 130
Blackstone, VA 23824
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Crenshaw United Methodist Church
200 Church St.
Blackstone, VA
A. Everett Amos Obituary
A. Everett passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019.

A. Everett was a resident of Blackstone, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, February 15, 2019, at Crenshaw United Methodist Church, 200 Church St., Blackstone, VA 23824, with interment following in Grace United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1705 Cox Road, Wilsons, VA 23894. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge.

Memorial donations may be made to Crenshaw United Methodist Church or Grace United Methodist Church.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Feb. 13, 2019
