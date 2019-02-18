FITCH, Adrian Dru, 54, of Richmond, VA went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a courageous three year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jennifer; his children, Emma Fitch Harrison (Davis), John, and Katherine; his two granddaughters, Ava and Isabella; his parents James Leonard and Emily Fitch; his siblings, Stephanie, Sonny, and Chris Fitch, as well as many nieces and nephews. Also, his father and mother-in-law, Dr. Cullen and Faye Rivers, and extended family members who loved him dearly.



Dru was raised in Wilmore, Kentucky and graduated from the University of Kentucky. He met Jennifer in Kentucky shortly before she graduated from college, and he followed her to Virginia. Dru was the owner and president of American Commercial Interiors, a commercial interior design business that he and Jennifer ran together. Dru was known for his strong work ethic and the integrity with which he ran his business.



Above all he loved God and his family, and his love was manifested in his life and work. Dru loved serving others and helping anywhere he was needed. He'll be remembered for his selflessness, his sense of humor, always making us laugh, praying for us, and comforting us when we needed it. He loved to work on cars, and rebuilt a '64 Corvette when he was a teenager. He liked to fish, work with tools, and could build just about anything. He spent many Saturdays for years building sets for CharacterWorks Theater, an organization his daughters were involved in. He served as a deacon at West End Presbyterian Church and Third Church.



"Well done, good and faithful servant." (Matthew 25:23)



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, February 22, at 11am at Third Church, 600 Forest Avenue, Richmond, VA 23229.



In lieu of flowers, the family would most value donations made to three local ministries: Crossover Healthcare Ministry, STEP, and Elijah House Academy. Donations can made to Third Church, c/o Dru Fitch Memorial Fund, 600 Forest Avenue, Richmond, VA 23229, and they will be distributed to these organizations.