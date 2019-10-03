|
Agnes was born on October 18, 1955 and passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Cecilia was a 1973 high honors graduate of Mullens High School, Mullens, WV.
All services will take place Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, beginning with a time of viewing at 9:30 a.m. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. The interment will be at Appomattox Cemetery followed by a reception and visitation in the Parrish Hall of St. James Catholic Church. OCT 5. 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM (EDT) St. James Catholic Church 510 W. Poythress St. Hopewell, VA, 23860 OCT 5. 10:00 AM (EDT) St. James Catholic Church 510 W. Poythress St. Hopewell, VA, 23860 Rosary begins. Mass of Christian Burial OCT 5. 10:30 AM (EDT) St. James Catholic Church 510 W. Poythress St. Hopewell, VA, 23860 Mass of Christian Burial begins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Girl Scout Troop 585, 341 Vinton Street, Hopewell, VA 23860.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 3, 2019