|
|
Alan was born on June 7, 1981 and passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Alan was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 6, 2019, 9 to 11 a.m. at Hunton Baptist Church, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to a fund established to financially support their two children at https://www.gofundme.com/to-support-the-nicolette-family.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 5, 2019