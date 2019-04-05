Home

Alan Nicolette


06/07/1981 - 04/01/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alan Nicolette Obituary
Alan was born on June 7, 1981 and passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Alan was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 6, 2019, 9 to 11 a.m. at Hunton Baptist Church, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to a fund established to financially support their two children at https://www.gofundme.com/to-support-the-nicolette-family.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 5, 2019
