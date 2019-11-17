|
Alexander was born on September 24, 1934 and passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Alex graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia and the University of Virginia in 1956, where he was a member of St. Anthony Hall, the Z Society and T.I.L.K.A.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 West Franklin St., Richmond, Va. Interment to follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alex's memory may be made to Gateway Homes, 4901 Libbie Mill East Blvd., Suite 210, Richmond, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 17, 2019