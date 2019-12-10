|
|
Alexandre passed away in December 2019.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until service time at 11 A.M. Saturday, December 14 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, VA 23832. A private burial will take place at Washington Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to LifeNet (organ donation), The Chapel - Guitars for Veterans Mission, or Asthma Allergy Foundation of America.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Dec. 10, 2019