Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
Alexandre Patrick (Alex) Mroczkowski

Alexandre Patrick (Alex) Mroczkowski Obituary
Alexandre passed away in December 2019.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until service time at 11 A.M. Saturday, December 14 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, VA 23832. A private burial will take place at Washington Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to LifeNet (organ donation), The Chapel - Guitars for Veterans Mission, or Asthma Allergy Foundation of America.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Dec. 10, 2019
