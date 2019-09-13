|
Alfred was born on September 19, 1938 and passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Alfred worked for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in New York, and for the U.S. Army as a Professor of Operations Research Analysis in the Army Logistics Management College at Fort Lee, VA.
The family will receive friends at Sacred Heart in Prince George, VA on Friday, September 20, 2019 for a memorial mass at 11am followed by a reception in the Parish Hall.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 13, 2019