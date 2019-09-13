Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Scimone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred A. Scimone


09/19/1938 - 09/07/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alfred A. Scimone Obituary
Alfred was born on September 19, 1938 and passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Alfred worked for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in New York, and for the U.S. Army as a Professor of Operations Research Analysis in the Army Logistics Management College at Fort Lee, VA.

The family will receive friends at Sacred Heart in Prince George, VA on Friday, September 20, 2019 for a memorial mass at 11am followed by a reception in the Parish Hall.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.