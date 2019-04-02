Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Alfred Baird Obituary
Alfred passed away in March 2019.

Alfred was a resident of North Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

He was a proud graduate of Benedictine High School, class of 1949, and attended Smithdeal Massey Business College.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m Thursday, April 4, with a Christian wake service being held at 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull St Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m Friday, April 5, at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 800 S. Cathedral Pl., Richmond, Va. 23220. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Christian Wake Service Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Mass of Christian burial Cathedral of the Sacred Heart 823 Cathedral Place Richmond VA 23220 Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Organ Fund 800 S Cathedral Pl, Richmond, VA 23220 (804) 359-5651 www.richmondcathedral foundation.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Organ Fund, www.richmondcathedral foundation.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 2, 2019
