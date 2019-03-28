Home

Alice Hester

Alice Hester Obituary
Alice passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Alice was a resident of Goochland, Virginia at the time of passing.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Dover Baptist Church, 635 Manakin Rd., Manakin-Sabot. Inurnment to follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Goochalnd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manakin Company 1, 180 River Rd., West Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Mar. 28, 2019
