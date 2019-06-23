|
Alice passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Alice was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mrs. Berger was a graduate of Glen Allen High School and a lifelong resident of Henrico County.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 23, 2019