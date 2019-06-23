Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Alice Holloway Berger

Alice Holloway Berger Obituary
Alice passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Alice was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Mrs. Berger was a graduate of Glen Allen High School and a lifelong resident of Henrico County.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 23, 2019
