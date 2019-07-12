Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Alice Holt


1942 - 2019
Alice Holt Obituary
Alice was born on October 3, 1942 and passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Alice was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

She graduated from Manchester High School in 1961 and went on to receive an associate's degree from John Tyler Community College in secondary education.

The family will receive friends 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham Chapel, 6900 Hull Street Road. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 12, 2019
