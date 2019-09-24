Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Charles Nickell Memorial Park Cemetery
188 Sula Nickell St
Centerville, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Jones


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice Jones Obituary
Alice was born on December 27, 1945 and passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Thursday, September 26th, at 12:00PM with Bro. Corey Minter officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00PM in Charles Nickell Memorial Park Cemetery, 188 Sula Nickell St, Centerville TN, 37033 with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Thursday, September 26th, from 10AM until the hour of service at 12:00PM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now