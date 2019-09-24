|
|
Alice was born on December 27, 1945 and passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Thursday, September 26th, at 12:00PM with Bro. Corey Minter officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00PM in Charles Nickell Memorial Park Cemetery, 188 Sula Nickell St, Centerville TN, 37033 with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Thursday, September 26th, from 10AM until the hour of service at 12:00PM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Sept. 24, 2019