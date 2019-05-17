|
Allan passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019.
Allan was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Family and friends will be received at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Road, on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; where a Memorial Prayer Service will be held at 1 p.m. A funeral mass will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Allan's name to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, VA 23220 or the Alzheimer' Association, 4600 Cox Road #130, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 17, 2019