Allen was born on August 15, 1937 and passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019.
Allen was a resident of Hendersonville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Visitation with Allen's family will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10am until the Celebration of Life Memorial Service at noon at Community Church of Hendersonville. MAR 29. 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Community Church of Hendersonville TN Celebration of Life Memorial Service MAR 29. 12:00 PM Community Church of Hendersonville TN Celebration of Life Memorial Service begins.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Pat Summit Foundation for Alzheimer's at http://www.patsummitt.org.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 27, 2019