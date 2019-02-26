Home

Allison Beers Carrier Vick


03/09/1951 - 02/25/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Allison Beers Carrier Vick Obituary
Allison was born on March 9, 1951 and passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019.

Allison was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Meadowbrook Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3541 Cogbill Road, Richmond, Virginia 23234. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Feb. 26, 2019
