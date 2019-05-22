|
Allison passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Allison was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Al served his country during WWII in the Navy Seabees in the Pacific on the island of Tinian.
Interment with military honors will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Interment with Military Honors Forest Lawn Cemetery 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond VA 23222.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 22, 2019