Alvin Phillips

Alvin Phillips Obituary
Alvin passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Alvin was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Walthall Baptist Church, 14001 Woods Edge Rd., South Chesterfield, Va. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Walthall Baptist Church 14001 Woods Edge Rd South Chesterfield VA 23834 Sunset Memorial Park 2901 W. Hundred Road Chester VA 23831 Walthall Baptist Church Building Fund P.O. Box 3633 Chester, VA 23831 (804) 530-8011 www.walthallbaptistchurch.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Walthall Baptist Church Building Fund, www.walthallbaptistchurch.com.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 1, 2019
