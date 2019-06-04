Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alyce Toon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alyce Ann Toon


01/01/1931 - 06/02/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alyce Ann Toon Obituary
Alyce was born on January 1, 1931 and passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Alyce was a resident of Martin, Tennessee at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 12 pm until her Celebration of Life Service at 2 pm at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville with Rev. Matt Steinhauer officiating. Burial will follow in Hendersonville Memory Gardens. JUN 7. 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com JUN 7. 2:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Service begins.

The family requests memorial contributions to be made to Special Olympics in honor of Matt Steinhauer at www.specialolympics.org The family has entrusted services to Austin & Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 104 Sanders Ferry Road, Hendersonville, TN.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.