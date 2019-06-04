|
|
Alyce was born on January 1, 1931 and passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Alyce was a resident of Martin, Tennessee at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 12 pm until her Celebration of Life Service at 2 pm at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville with Rev. Matt Steinhauer officiating. Burial will follow in Hendersonville Memory Gardens. JUN 7. 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com JUN 7. 2:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Service begins.
The family requests memorial contributions to be made to Special Olympics in honor of Matt Steinhauer at www.specialolympics.org The family has entrusted services to Austin & Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 104 Sanders Ferry Road, Hendersonville, TN.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 4, 2019