1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amanda (Pattie) Smith Obituary
Amanda was born on August 13, 1945 and passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Pattie was educated in the Louisa County Public schools and was a proud graduate of the A.G. Richardson High School.

5 Dec 04:00 PM - 08:00 PM Owens Funeral Services (Ashland) 104 Green Chimneys Ct. Ashland, VA 23005 Dec 11:00 AM Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Bumpass) 3909 Holly Grove Rd Bumpass , Va 23024 by FHW Solutions To Angela and Family May God continue to bless you during this difficult time in your life.
Published in Owens Funeral Services on Dec. 4, 2019
