Amy passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Amy was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 14 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 15 at Lyndale Baptist Church, 8320 Hull Street Rd. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Lyndale Baptist Church 8320 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23235 Sunset Memorial Park 2901 W. Hundred Road Chester VA 23831.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 12, 2019