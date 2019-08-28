Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Thexton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Spencer Thexton


02/12/1965 - 08/25/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew Spencer Thexton Obituary
Andrew was born on February 12, 1965 and passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

He attended many of the Charlottesville/Albemarle schools, graduating from Western Albemarle.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond, Va. where services will also be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31. Inurnment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to in Andrew's memory.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now