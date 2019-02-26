|
Angel was born on May 29, 1989 and passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Angel was a resident of Clarksville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 6:00 PM with Bro. Don Dungan officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday February 27, 2019 from 3:00PM until the hour of service at 6:00PM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 26, 2019