Angelee (Angie) Wrenn

Angelee (Angie) Wrenn Obituary
Angelee passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30. Interment to follow at 2 p.m. in Greensville Memorial Cemetery, Emporia, Va. Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Greensville Memorial Cemetery 1250 Skippers Road Emporia VA.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 28, 2019
