E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Anitra Eve Dimirack


07/23/1940 - 10/18/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anitra Eve Dimirack Obituary
Anitra was born on July 23, 1940 and passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will be private. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on October 23, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Colonial Heights SPCA, 201 Temple Avenue, Suite E, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 21, 2019
