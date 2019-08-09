Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
11220 Nuckols Rd
Glen Allen, VA
View Map
Ann Dickerson Obituary
Ann passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Ann graduated from Park View High School in 1966 and retired from Verizon after 33 years of service.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Richmond, VA. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, VA 23059. Entombment will follow at Westhampton Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Bereavement Fund at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 9, 2019
