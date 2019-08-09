|
|
Ann passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Ann graduated from Park View High School in 1966 and retired from Verizon after 33 years of service.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Richmond, VA. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, VA 23059. Entombment will follow at Westhampton Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Bereavement Fund at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 9, 2019