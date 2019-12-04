|
Ann was born on June 11, 1926 and passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, with Reverend Jim Burton officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday night, December 6, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Petersburg Home for Ladies, 311 S. Jefferson St, Petersburg, VA 23803.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 4, 2019